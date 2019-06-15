Chris Hemsworth ''disliked'' filming some of his earliest movie projects.

The 35-year-old actor has teamed up with Tessa Thompson to star in the much-hyped 'Men in Black: International' and while he relished the experience of working on the F. Gary Gray-directed film, Chris admitted to hating the movie-making process at points in his career.

He shared: ''When I first read the script, and who was involved, and Tessa and [F. Gary Gray] and so on, I thought, 'This is the reason I love this job.'

''I've done things over the years that I've justified, 'Oh, this is good for this and this reason,' but ultimately didn't have a great time. And the older I get it needs to be an enjoyable process.''

Chris had a ''blast'' on the set of 'Men in Black: International', which is a spin-off of the 'Men in Black' film series.

He also insisted that the new movie remains true to the original films while also bringing something fresh to the money-spinning franchise.

He told Cinema Blend: ''It felt unique to the original films aesthetically, where we shot all over the world, and with very different characters to what was there before - but still staying true and hitting all the boxes that people loved and appreciated from the originals. We had a blast.''