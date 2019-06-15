Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has confessed he ''disliked'' filming some of his earliest movie projects.
Chris Hemsworth ''disliked'' filming some of his earliest movie projects.
The 35-year-old actor has teamed up with Tessa Thompson to star in the much-hyped 'Men in Black: International' and while he relished the experience of working on the F. Gary Gray-directed film, Chris admitted to hating the movie-making process at points in his career.
He shared: ''When I first read the script, and who was involved, and Tessa and [F. Gary Gray] and so on, I thought, 'This is the reason I love this job.'
''I've done things over the years that I've justified, 'Oh, this is good for this and this reason,' but ultimately didn't have a great time. And the older I get it needs to be an enjoyable process.''
Chris had a ''blast'' on the set of 'Men in Black: International', which is a spin-off of the 'Men in Black' film series.
He also insisted that the new movie remains true to the original films while also bringing something fresh to the money-spinning franchise.
He told Cinema Blend: ''It felt unique to the original films aesthetically, where we shot all over the world, and with very different characters to what was there before - but still staying true and hitting all the boxes that people loved and appreciated from the originals. We had a blast.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...