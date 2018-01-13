Chris Hemsworth has praised the Critics' Choice Awards for holding ''much needed constructive conversations'' about pressing issues in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actor made an appearance at the award show on Thursday (11.01.18), and has congratulated the ceremony for it's ''good vibe'' and stimulating conversation surrounding issues such as gender inequality, sexual harassment, and women's rights.

Posting several professional snaps of himself from the awards evening on Instagram on Friday (12.01.18), the star wrote: ''Great night at @criticschoice awards, a lot of much needed constructive conversations about equality , women's rights , and a general good vibe on treating one another with a greater sense of compassion and respect , exciting year ahead . I also got to take a snap with wonder women herself @gal_gadot which my kids were beyond stoked about cheers to @hugobossfor the suit and @samanthamcmillen_stylist@hemsworthluke @taikawaititi (sic)''

Chris' praise comes after 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot gave a rallying speech at the ceremony, when she dedicated her #SeeHer Award to the victims of sexual harassment.

She said: ''I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what's right, standing for those who can't stand or speak for themselves.

''And I promise, my commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced. And we will continue to band together to make strides uniting for equality.''

Gal was presented with the award by her 'Wonder Woman' director, Patty Jenkins, and she kicked off her speech by praising the work of female filmmakers, but admitted there is still ''a long way to go'' for gender equality in Hollywood.

She said: ''The whole process of making this film inspired me and I hope it inspires others. When I started acting, there were very few female-led movies and even fewer female directors.

''This year, three of the top-grossing films were female led and one of them was directed by my wonderful Patty Jenkins.

''There were eight other films in [the] top 100 which were directed by females. So although this is progress, there's still a long way to go.

''It's not only our job to entertain, but our duty to inspire and educate for love and respect.''