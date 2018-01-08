Chris Hemsworth would love to play Thor again.

The 34-year-old actor has portrayed the Norse God of Lightning in the three 'Thor' movies as well as the two 'Avengers' blockbusters - and is set to reprise his role in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers 4'.

'Avengers 4' will be the last outing for Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) as their Marvel contracts are ending.

Despite this, Hemsworth told IGN: ''If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I'd love to. I also think there's an appetite for it now, or there's a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we've kind of broke the mould a bit.

''I've just, literally two days ago, finished 'Avengers 4' and that's my contract - my pre-existing contract is done now, so it's kind of like 'wow, that's it'.''

Hemsworth was last seen as the iconic Marvel Comics character in 'Thor: Ragnarok', which was helmed by Taika Waititi.

And prior to appearing in the third movie, the Australian hunk revealed he'd rediscovered his passion for the character.

He said: ''Two or three films ago I was like 'okay, a couple more'. I was enjoying it but I was like... I felt a little restricted.

''And after this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two 'Avengers, I feel like we've reinvented that character a number of times - even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don't get that opportunity often in a franchise.

''So I definitely feel a renewed sense of excitement and enthusiasm, and more so than ever, I think.''