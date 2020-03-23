Chris Hemsworth has offered up a free trial to his health and fitness platform Centr so fans can keep fit and healthy indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Hemsworth is offering a free six-week subscription to his digital health and fitness app Centr.
The Australian actor - who is best known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - is making sure his fans are able to keep fit and look after their well-being whilst self-isolating at home during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving everyone the chance to use the platform's dedicated programs to workout to indoors and more.
He said: ''We have been incredibly inspired by the outpouring of support and positivity from the Centr community during this challenging time.
''We hope that by making Centr available to everyone for this extended period, we can help even more people stay strong, healthy and find a sense of calm at a time when we all need that the most.''
The free offer is available to sign up for from March 23 until March 31.
The trial allows users to make use of more than 1,000 video workouts - including HIIT, yoga and strength training - plus 500 healthy recipes.
It usually costs $19.99 per month.
The 36-year-old hunk is known for his fit physique and launched the platform on February 11.
He said previously: ''I believe we all have untapped potential. And we all need support to achieve our goals. Centr puts the world's best in the palm of your hand, to help you develop a healthier body, stronger mind, and a happier life.''
All of the classes are led by experts in the field and can be done from home with minimal equipment, and new workouts are released on the app every week.
Chris' wife Elsa Pataky - with whom he has twins Tristan and Sasha, six, and seven-year-old India - is also involved in the process, as she offered key advice and support throughout Centr's development, helping ensure the app is also female and mom-friendly.
Centr's variety of dietician-approved meal plans, include options for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and pescatarian diets.
On top of all that, the app even provides a variety of ways to help users relax and ease their mind, including guided meditations and visualisation exercises.
Centr is available to download via the App Store on iOS devices, as well as online.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...