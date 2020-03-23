Chris Hemsworth is offering a free six-week subscription to his digital health and fitness app Centr.

The Australian actor - who is best known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - is making sure his fans are able to keep fit and look after their well-being whilst self-isolating at home during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving everyone the chance to use the platform's dedicated programs to workout to indoors and more.

He said: ''We have been incredibly inspired by the outpouring of support and positivity from the Centr community during this challenging time.

''We hope that by making Centr available to everyone for this extended period, we can help even more people stay strong, healthy and find a sense of calm at a time when we all need that the most.''

The free offer is available to sign up for from March 23 until March 31.

The trial allows users to make use of more than 1,000 video workouts - including HIIT, yoga and strength training - plus 500 healthy recipes.

It usually costs $19.99 per month.

The 36-year-old hunk is known for his fit physique and launched the platform on February 11.

He said previously: ''I believe we all have untapped potential. And we all need support to achieve our goals. Centr puts the world's best in the palm of your hand, to help you develop a healthier body, stronger mind, and a happier life.''

All of the classes are led by experts in the field and can be done from home with minimal equipment, and new workouts are released on the app every week.

Chris' wife Elsa Pataky - with whom he has twins Tristan and Sasha, six, and seven-year-old India - is also involved in the process, as she offered key advice and support throughout Centr's development, helping ensure the app is also female and mom-friendly.

Centr's variety of dietician-approved meal plans, include options for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and pescatarian diets.

On top of all that, the app even provides a variety of ways to help users relax and ease their mind, including guided meditations and visualisation exercises.

Centr is available to download via the App Store on iOS devices, as well as online.