Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans were banned from promoting Marvel movies together because they were ''like kids in school''.
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans were banned from promoting Marvel movies together.
The Australian actor - who plays Thor - has a ''real bromance'' with the 'Captain America' star but they weren't allowed to team up for interviews to plug 'Avengers: Endgame' because they act like ''kids in school'' and can't focus on what they should be doing.
Hemsworth said: ''With Chris Evans, I have a real brotherly bond.
''I think they wouldn't pair us up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic.''
Asked by Variety if that was true, Evans admitted it was and added: ''Which is such bulls**t!
''We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we weren't getting s**t done.''
The pair get along so well, they'd like to work together again away from the MCU.
Evans said: ''I would love to do one of those '80s buddy comedies, where we could shed the characters we are known for.''
Hemsworth is delighted to have made friends with a number of the actors who he's worked with on the superhero saga, including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.
He said: ''There's a mentor element with Downey. There's an incredible friendship with Scarlett and Renner and Ruffalo.''
The 35-year-old actor is hopeful there are more opportunities for him to play Thor again, but he has no idea what the future holds.
He admitted: ''I'd still love to do more, to be honest. And I don't know what the plan is. I feel like we've opened up such a different character.
''I feel more energised for the possibility of where it could go.
''But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...