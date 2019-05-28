Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans were banned from promoting Marvel movies together.

The Australian actor - who plays Thor - has a ''real bromance'' with the 'Captain America' star but they weren't allowed to team up for interviews to plug 'Avengers: Endgame' because they act like ''kids in school'' and can't focus on what they should be doing.

Hemsworth said: ''With Chris Evans, I have a real brotherly bond.

''I think they wouldn't pair us up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic.''

Asked by Variety if that was true, Evans admitted it was and added: ''Which is such bulls**t!

''We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we weren't getting s**t done.''

The pair get along so well, they'd like to work together again away from the MCU.

Evans said: ''I would love to do one of those '80s buddy comedies, where we could shed the characters we are known for.''

Hemsworth is delighted to have made friends with a number of the actors who he's worked with on the superhero saga, including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

He said: ''There's a mentor element with Downey. There's an incredible friendship with Scarlett and Renner and Ruffalo.''

The 35-year-old actor is hopeful there are more opportunities for him to play Thor again, but he has no idea what the future holds.

He admitted: ''I'd still love to do more, to be honest. And I don't know what the plan is. I feel like we've opened up such a different character.

''I feel more energised for the possibility of where it could go.

''But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here.''