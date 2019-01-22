Chris Hemsworth has been unveiled as the new ambassador for Swisse Wellness.

The 35-year-old actor is to star in several advertising campaigns for the Australian vitamin and supplement brand and he has admitted he is very much ''looking forward'' to working with the health company as their newest global ambassador.

In a statement, the 'Thor' star said: ''The Swisse message of living healthier and happier aligns with my personal goals. I am looking forward to working with a company that shares these core values.''

H&H group's global director of marketing Severine Brichard-Rooney says Chris has been chosen to work with Swisse Wellness because he is the perfect fit for the supplement brand because of his ''quintessential'' Australian ''healthy lifestyle''.

Severine said: ''The brand and our regional marketing teams across the world are truly excited about partnering with Chris who is a perfect complement to the Swisse brand.

''Chris is authentic and truly committed to living the quintessential Australian healthy lifestyle. Wellness is already such an important part of his life with a strong connection to nature which is at the heart of Swisse.

''At Swisse, we are passionately dedicated to making millions of people around the world healthier and happier. Chris is an example of what we stand for and will help inspire our communities to do so with the active lifestyle he embodies.''

Chris - who lives with Byron Bay with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids, daughter India, six, and four-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan - will join Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting, celebrity trainer Luke Milton and yoga guru Ash Hart as part of the Swisse Wellness ambassador family.