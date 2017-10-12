Chris Hemsworth considers his family to be his biggest ''success'' in life.

The 34-year-old actor has three children - twin boys Tristan and Sasha, three, and India Rose, five - with his model wife Elsa Pataky, and Chris says that regardless of his career achievements, his loved ones are what he cherishes most in life.

The Australian star shared: ''For me, success is about the family and friends you keep; the people around you that you share your life with.

''I feel very successful in the relationships that I've been able to form in my life. I'm very lucky in that sense. I have friends and family who are very honest with me and tell me how it is. But they are also very compassionate and kind and supportive.

''My biggest success would be having children and having a family of my own now. It's a lot of work, with kids, but it's the greatest thing in the world.''

Chris and Elsa married in 2010 and after almost a decade of living in Los Angeles as he looked to establish himself as a Hollywood star, the actor returned to his native Australia in 2015.

And Chris has admitted he's enjoying life more than ever now he's relocated to the coastal town of Byron Bay.

Speaking to the National newspaper, the 'Thor: Ragnarok' star explained: ''One of the greatest luxuries, for me, is the ability to live back in Australia now, and to come and go with work.

''For a long time, I had to be in Los Angeles, right in the centre of it, living and breathing and working. And now I have the chance to come back to Australia, switch off in a different world, a different setting, spend time with my kids and spend most of my time outdoors. That's pretty special.''