Chris Hemsworth has admitted he almost lost out on the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to his younger brother Liam Hemsworth.
The 34-year-old actor has starred as Norse God in four movies so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, and will reprise his most famous part once again in the upcoming 'Thor: Ragnarok'.
But things could have been much different and comic book fans could have been watching Liam, 27, wielding the enchanted hammer Mjolnir.
Speaking to W Magazine, Chris said: ''I came into the audition with Kenneth Branagh and thought I nailed it and then never heard anything back. Months went by and then my brother, my little brother, Liam, was in Australia and sent a tape across and he got a call back, then another call back and then was down to the last kind of four or five people for it. I remember sitting in Vancouver, shooting 'Cabin in the Woods' with Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon. Both of them were looking at the trades at this sort of top five guys for 'Thor' and saying, 'Why aren't you in the mix here? What happened?' I said, 'I don't know. I blew my audition I guess.'
''I came in kind of with a little, I guess, motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten further than me. It's a little family, sibling rivalry sort of kicked up in me. Then it moved pretty quick from there. It was cool.''
Chris will be seen with fellow Avenger The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in 'Thor: Ragnarok' and then in the next two 'Avengers' films.
'Thor: Ragnarok' marks the first time the MCU will feature a lead female villain, Hela - played by Cate Blanchett - and the film also features another strong-female Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Ruffalo recently praised his co-stars work in the romp.
He said: ''It's great that we have Blanchett and Thompson, these two amazing, powerful, strong, beautiful, intelligent women, playing these two important, integral characters in this movie.''
