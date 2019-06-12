Chris Hemsworth says his wife Elsa Pataky's friendship means ''everything'' to him.

The 'Men In Black: International' star praised his partner - who he married in 2010 - for being by his side, and he's glad he gets to share ''that sense of adventure'' with the 'Fast and the Furious' actress.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: ''It's all about the friendship first and that sense of adventure.

''She became an actress, I became an actor, to travel the world and have experiences like this and to have such wonderful support for one another.''

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old hunk has admitted that his other half is fed up of him stripping off and flaunting his ribbed torso in films, after it was revealed that his next role in 'Down Under Cover' - alongside Tiffany Haddish - will see him lose his shirt once again.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star - who has also appeared shirtless as the titular Norse god in 'Thor: Ragnarok - recently said: ''There's some male stripping going on -- always healthy.

''She's just sick of it. She's just like, 'Put your clothes on.' It's not nearly as exciting for her at all.''

Elsa, 42, previously admitted she doesn't tell her husband he's ''beautiful'' because she doesn't want him to get ''cocky''.

The blonde beauty jokes with Chris that she has also received plenty of similar plaudits in her native Spain in an attempt to make sure the Hollywood hunk doesn't get a big ego.

She said: ''It's funny when it's your husband. For me, sexy is the inside of someone.

''Of course I think he's beautiful and fit, but I will never tell him that because he will get too, how do you say, 'Cocky?' He'll be like, 'What do you think of that?'

''I'll say, 'Well, I've been the sexiest woman in Spain for a lot of years.' It's all just a joke, though.''