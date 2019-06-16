Chris Hemsworth loves working with ''incredibly talented'' Tessa Thompson.

The 35-year-old actor has reunited with his 'Thor: Ragnarok' co-star in 'Men In Black: International' and he simply was thrilled to get the chance to showcase their on-screen ''chemistry'' once again.

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: ''Tessa is incredibly talented. I've worked with her a number of times in the past and I don't think Thor would have been the character he is in 'Ragnarok' without their relationship.

''It was fantastic to be able to pick up where we left off and launch into that chemistry that we'd built before.''

The Australian star has worked with CGI before but his alien encounters in 'Men In Black: International' was different.

He said: ''On set, most of the time the alien is a tennis ball or a stick - but in this movie, a lot of the aliens were people in CGI jumpsuits. It's interesting how that's changed over the years.''

Chris - who has daughter India, seven, and five-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky - adopted an English accent for the movie and the actor admitted he loves spending time in London.

He said: ''This is the London branch of the Men In Black so it was important for him to be English.

''I love London. I've shot so much there that it's become a second home to me over the years.''

One of the reasons why the actor signed up for the film was that it made fun of the concept of a male-driven movie.

He said: ''We have a fair amount of fun with this in the movie. We have a few jokes about it. For me, that was a reason to jump on board. It was something unique and different to what had been done before. There was a nice sense of awareness and a nod to the need for change and the change that is occurring.''