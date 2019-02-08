Chris Hemsworth is launching a health and fitness app.

The 35-year-old actor is known for his fit physique, and he is now set to share his secrets with the world through a brand new app named Centr, which will connect users with world class health and fitness experts.

The app launches on February 11 and will provide subscribers with customised exercise and meal plans - all of which are accessible online or on a phone - and give them a chance to keep things interesting by bouncing between a variety of different workouts.

In a press release, Chris said: ''I believe we all have untapped potential. And we all need support to achieve our goals. Centr puts the world's best in the palm of your hand, to help you develop a healthier body, stronger mind, and a happier life.''

Users will be ale to sweat it out at home while participating in 20-40 minute long workouts, ranging from HIIT (high-intensity interval training), boxing, yoga, strength training and MMA exercises.

All of the classes are led by experts in the field and can be done from home with minimal equipment, and new workouts are released on the app every week.

The 'Thor' star's wife Elsa Pataky is also involved in the process, as she offered key advice and support throughout Centr's development, helping ensure the app is also female and mom-friendly.

Centr also comes with a variety of dietician-approved meal plans, including options for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and pescatarian diets.

On top of all that, the app even provides a variety of ways to help users relax and ease their mind, including guided meditations and visualisation exercises.

The launch of the app comes as Chris recently revealed he almost quit acting, because his ''mentality'' toward Hollywood had changed.

He said: ''I was about to quit. I always wanted to act, and one of the first things I wanted to do when I got any money was pay my parents' house off. I'd asked Dad once when he thought he'd pay it off and he said, 'Honestly, probably never.' I wanted to change that. So I was super active with auditions. And then my mentality changed, which came from being at a point where I was like, 'I'm going to go back to Australia.' I had one more audition where I was like, 'Do this for his house. Think about reasons other than yourself.' That was for The Cabin in the Woods, and I got that job, and from there I got Red Dawn. And then I got Thor.''