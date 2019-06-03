Australian star Chris Hemsworth joked that he offered to marry his good friend Matt Damon to help the US actor earn dual citizenship.
The Hollywood stars are close friends and the US star has visited the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor in his homeland of Australia in the past - sometimes for months at a time - but it doesn't seem like a move is on the cards just yet.
Speaking to The Project about his pal qualifying for dual citizenship, Chris quipped: ''I tried to marry him and it was immediately squashed.
''Don't really want him there [in Australia]. Kind of steals a little bit of the limelight.''
Last year, Chris couldn't resist teasing his friend because each time the 47-year-old actor - who raises Alexia, 19, Isabella, 11, Gia, nine, and Stella, seven, with wife Luciana - and his family have visited they've had some unfortunate encounters with local wildlife.
Matt has previously spoken of how Stella was stung by a huge jellyfish, and Chris - who has daughter India, six, and twins Sasha and Tristan, four, with wife Elsa Pataky - has now revealed the 'Suburbicon' star freaked out after a close encounter with a snake on his second visit.
The 34-year-old hunk - who is an ambassador for Australian tourism - previously said: ''He came a while ago and was all, 'What about the snakes and sharks and spiders?' and I was like, 'It's fine, whatever.'
''He came [on your show] and told the story of how his daughter got a jellyfish sting, it was the worst I've ever seen, I was like, 'That's a one off, what a random thing'. So he comes back over again, gives Australia a second shot.
''We pull up in the car at a cafe, he gets out, takes one step and then jumps back going 'Oh my God, oh my God'. A huge big snake and he'd stood straight on it.
''He was like 'You keep telling me they're more scared of you' but I said, 'You're the problem. It's not Australia.' We've had to kick him out of Australia for our sake.''
