Chris Hemsworth joked that he offered to marry Matt Damon to earn him Australian citizenship.

The Hollywood stars are close friends and the US star has visited the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor in his homeland of Australia in the past - sometimes for months at a time - but it doesn't seem like a move is on the cards just yet.

Speaking to The Project about his pal qualifying for dual citizenship, Chris quipped: ''I tried to marry him and it was immediately squashed.

''Don't really want him there [in Australia]. Kind of steals a little bit of the limelight.''

Last year, Chris couldn't resist teasing his friend because each time the 47-year-old actor - who raises Alexia, 19, Isabella, 11, Gia, nine, and Stella, seven, with wife Luciana - and his family have visited they've had some unfortunate encounters with local wildlife.

Matt has previously spoken of how Stella was stung by a huge jellyfish, and Chris - who has daughter India, six, and twins Sasha and Tristan, four, with wife Elsa Pataky - has now revealed the 'Suburbicon' star freaked out after a close encounter with a snake on his second visit.

The 34-year-old hunk - who is an ambassador for Australian tourism - previously said: ''He came a while ago and was all, 'What about the snakes and sharks and spiders?' and I was like, 'It's fine, whatever.'

''He came [on your show] and told the story of how his daughter got a jellyfish sting, it was the worst I've ever seen, I was like, 'That's a one off, what a random thing'. So he comes back over again, gives Australia a second shot.

''We pull up in the car at a cafe, he gets out, takes one step and then jumps back going 'Oh my God, oh my God'. A huge big snake and he'd stood straight on it.

''He was like 'You keep telling me they're more scared of you' but I said, 'You're the problem. It's not Australia.' We've had to kick him out of Australia for our sake.''