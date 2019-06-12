Chris Hemsworth is ''really sensitive''.

The 35-year-old actor might be an international heartthrob, but it turns out he's got a great personality to go with his good looks, as his 'Men in Black: International' co-star Tessa Thompson has said he's a ''thoughtful'' man who ''has it all figured out''.

Tessa gushed: ''He's really sensitive. I think you think of him as the kind of person because of his fame his - if you're into that kind of thing, his good looks - and he's got it all figured out.

''I think he's the kind of person that two days later sometimes, in conversations, he'll come back and go, 'Hey, I realised I wasn't, I really wasn't thinking clearly, this is this.'

''He's thoughtful, he's really thoughtful and sensitive in a way that I might not imagine from someone like him.''

The actress, also 35, has worked with Chris - who has daughter India, seven, and five-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky - before on movies including 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Avengers: Endgame', and has said she's ''happy people have responded'' to their friendship.

Speaking to People magazine, she added: ''We've been working together for a while and we've really built up a rapport, a real friendship, a real camaraderie in which you can tell someone like, 'That idea's not good, this idea's better,' and you don't take it personally.

''We just have so much love and respect and admiration, and I think the thing that we share is we really just like to have fun. Making 'Thor', I learned so much from him in terms of having a sense of humour about one's self and being silly and taking risks and so we get to just do that together all the time now.''