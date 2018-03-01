Chris Hemsworth is in early talks to star in a 'Men in Black' reboot.

The 34-year-old actor - who is best known for starring as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - is reportedly attached to star in the reboot of the Sony Pictures sci-fi action-comedy, The Hollywood Reporter say.

F. Gary Gray - who helmed last year's 'Fate of the Furious' movie - is due to helm the new film which has been penned by 'Iron Man' scribes Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

The original trilogy - which was kicked off back in 1997 - starred Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as Agents K and J and follows the two unofficial government agents who investigate a series of unregistered alien encounters.

The first movie - which was helmed by Barry Sonnenfeld - was an international success earning $589 million at the global box office and spawned the two sequels - one in 2002 and one in 2012.

Altogether, the entire franchise made more than $1.5 billion worldwide.

But Sony has revealed that the new reboot will feature new characters and will build on the sci-fi world in which the 'Men in Black' operate and will be a global adventure rather than just New York City, where the original trilogy took place.

Sources said the studio is looking to have a diverse cast and are reportedly looking for the leads to be a white male, a female of colour and an older man.

Steven Spielberg will be returning to the franchise as the executive producer with Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are back as producers.

Hemsworth has recently reprised his role as the God of Thunder in 'Thor: Ragnorak' and will be seen as the iconic Marvel Comics character in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers 4'.

The new 'Men in Black' reboot is slated for release in 2019.