Chris Hemsworth likes to be ''diverse'' with his work outs.

The 33-year-old actor tried to alternative his fitness sessions because he is aware exercise can get boring if he is carrying out the same routine regularly, although he has revealed he will incorporate cardiovascular activity into his regime to ''shock'' his body and to prevent him from having any problems in the future.

Speaking about how he maintains his toned torso to Men's Health magazine, he said: ''My workouts are also about being diverse and mixing things up. It's easy to get bored. If I'm doing arm day, I'll work in box jumps in between sets. By working in more cardio, you keep shocking your body and you prevent having problems in certain areas.''

However, the 'Thor' star - who portrays the titular role in the film adaptation of the Marvel Comic - believed agility is key, and he will undergo Muay Thai workouts, surfing and yoga classes to boost his flexibility.

He explained: ''Being more agile is definitely important. Now I add in a lot of other sorts of movement, flexibility and functional training. I'll do a ton of Muay Thai workouts. I surf a ton and I do a lot of yoga, too.''

And the Australian hunk - who has Tristan and Sasha, both three, as well as five-year-old daughter India with his wife Elsa Pataky - has encouraged everyone to work out as he believes people do not need to pay for a personal trainer to get in shape.

He explained: ''No amount of money makes someone else do the work for you. If you can't afford a trainer, that's totally fine. Use friends; use anyone. Do a workout in your living room. It's really easy to jump online to find nutritional plans and workout routines and more.

''Being fit is about motivation and action creates motivation. Don't wait around for someone else to come push you. Push yourself.''