Chris Hemsworth found it ''wildly intimidating'' working alongside Cate Blanchett.

The 33-year-old actor stars alongside the blonde beauty in 'Thor: Ragnarok' and whilst she is ''one of his favourite people on the planet'', he admits he was a bit nervous working with her at first.

He said: ''It was wildly intimidating but she is one of my favourite people on the planet. It's nice to meet your heroes and it be as good as you'd hoped.

''She's just incredibly wonderful and generous and fun and that was one of the best experiences. She has the same sort of attitude that I like to think I follow, which is just to kind of turn up, do the work, have fun, treat everyone with respect, get on with it.

''There's no sort of garbage with it. With someone at that level you'd sometimes expect it to come with problems - but, no, she's just fantastic. It's the Australian way.''

And Chris was excited about ''pushing the envelope and experimenting'' in his latest outing as Thor as he confessed he was getting a ''bit bored of himself'' having played the character five times already.

He added to news.com.au: ''I've played this character five times ... and for me personally I got a bit bored of myself and thought we've got to try something different. I spoke with Taika, spoke with Kevin and all of us agreed that if we're going to make a third Thor we have to really push the envelope and experiment and take it to another level.

''So that's was what this film was: cut his hair, break his hammer, change his clothes, change the world and I think that's what you're going to see - the excitement of something incredibly unique and different for not only the Thor world but the Marvel universe.''