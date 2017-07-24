Chris Hemsworth admits he found it ''wildly intimidating'' working alongside Cate Blanchett on 'Thor: Ragnarok'.
Chris Hemsworth found it ''wildly intimidating'' working alongside Cate Blanchett.
The 33-year-old actor stars alongside the blonde beauty in 'Thor: Ragnarok' and whilst she is ''one of his favourite people on the planet'', he admits he was a bit nervous working with her at first.
He said: ''It was wildly intimidating but she is one of my favourite people on the planet. It's nice to meet your heroes and it be as good as you'd hoped.
''She's just incredibly wonderful and generous and fun and that was one of the best experiences. She has the same sort of attitude that I like to think I follow, which is just to kind of turn up, do the work, have fun, treat everyone with respect, get on with it.
''There's no sort of garbage with it. With someone at that level you'd sometimes expect it to come with problems - but, no, she's just fantastic. It's the Australian way.''
And Chris was excited about ''pushing the envelope and experimenting'' in his latest outing as Thor as he confessed he was getting a ''bit bored of himself'' having played the character five times already.
He added to news.com.au: ''I've played this character five times ... and for me personally I got a bit bored of myself and thought we've got to try something different. I spoke with Taika, spoke with Kevin and all of us agreed that if we're going to make a third Thor we have to really push the envelope and experiment and take it to another level.
''So that's was what this film was: cut his hair, break his hammer, change his clothes, change the world and I think that's what you're going to see - the excitement of something incredibly unique and different for not only the Thor world but the Marvel universe.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...
What's more important than family? For the Griswold family, nothing. Rusty (Ed Helms) decides that...
WARNING THIS IS THE RED BAND TRAILER.The Griswolds return to Walley World - only this...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
Michael Mann doesn't make standard frantic-pace thrillers (see Heat and Public Enemies); he prefers to...