Chris Hemsworth has vowed never to let fame go to his head, as he promised his parents he ''won't become a d**k head''.
The 34-year-old actor might be a household name these days since starring as God of thunder Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, but his rise to stardom has been a humble one, as he has revealed he promised his parents he would never ''become a d**k head'' because of his fame.
He said: ''My goal has been not to become a d**k head. I promise I won't become a d**k head - that's what I have to say to my parents.''
But the 'Avengers: Infinity War' star thinks that being a ''d**k head'' is something you're born with, and being famous just gives people the opportunity to be selfish on a higher level.
Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper in Australia, he added: ''I think you're either a d**k head or you're not a d**k head, fame just amplifies that.''
Since making a name for himself in Hollywood, Chris has even managed to relocate back to his native Australia with his wife Elsa Pataky their three children, India, six, and four-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan.
But the move to Byron Bay in 2015 had been ruled out during the early days of their relationship because the couple agreed not to take one another too far away from their families.
Elsa revealed: ''We always said when we met, I'd never make you live in Spain, and he would never make me live in Australia because our families are so far away from us.''
However, the 41-year-old actress insists the move was ''worth'' breaking the agreement because the family have a great life Down Under.
She added: ''I love it and it's the best place in the world. It's worth it.''
