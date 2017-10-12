Chris Hemsworth had grown ''bored'' of Thor prior to working with director Taika Waititi.

The Australian actor has reprised the role of the Marvel superhero for the much-anticipated 'Thor: Ragnarok' and Chris says working with Taika has helped to stimulate his enthusiasm for the character once again.

He shared: ''Taika Waititi, the director that came in, is a genius and has such a left-of-centre, wildly odd sense of humour. He said: 'I don't ever want to hear 'Loki' and 'this madness' again.' And I said: 'No, I'm done. I've said that a thousand times.'

''And so anytime something felt familiar, we'd go the other way, throw it out of the window and start again. We may have pushed it too far; I don't know.

''But it was a hell of a lot of fun and it's going to be vastly different and unique to what we've done before.''

Chris, 34, said a conscious decision was made by himself and Taika to reinvent the character of Thor.

Speaking to the National newspaper, the Hollywood star explained: ''That was our plan. To destroy him, destroy his world and everything he knows and everyone he loves, and just reinvent it.

''He happens to be on a planet where everyone else is pretty damn powerful too. So he's kind of a regular guy in that sense. No one gives a damn if he's the prince of Asgard or whatever. It doesn't mean anything on this planet.

''We wanted to strip all that back and make him more relatable. I had also gotten kind of bored with how I was playing it. I wanted to do something different.''