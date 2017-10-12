Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has confessed he'd grown ''bored'' of Thor prior to working with director Taika Waititi.
The Australian actor has reprised the role of the Marvel superhero for the much-anticipated 'Thor: Ragnarok' and Chris says working with Taika has helped to stimulate his enthusiasm for the character once again.
He shared: ''Taika Waititi, the director that came in, is a genius and has such a left-of-centre, wildly odd sense of humour. He said: 'I don't ever want to hear 'Loki' and 'this madness' again.' And I said: 'No, I'm done. I've said that a thousand times.'
''And so anytime something felt familiar, we'd go the other way, throw it out of the window and start again. We may have pushed it too far; I don't know.
''But it was a hell of a lot of fun and it's going to be vastly different and unique to what we've done before.''
Chris, 34, said a conscious decision was made by himself and Taika to reinvent the character of Thor.
Speaking to the National newspaper, the Hollywood star explained: ''That was our plan. To destroy him, destroy his world and everything he knows and everyone he loves, and just reinvent it.
''He happens to be on a planet where everyone else is pretty damn powerful too. So he's kind of a regular guy in that sense. No one gives a damn if he's the prince of Asgard or whatever. It doesn't mean anything on this planet.
''We wanted to strip all that back and make him more relatable. I had also gotten kind of bored with how I was playing it. I wanted to do something different.''
