Chris Hemsworth is honoured to be the new face of Hugo Boss.

The 'Thor' actor has been named as the ambassador for Boss Bottled and the brand's Man of Today campaign and he is excited about his work with the company.

He told Us Weekly: ''I feel great about being the new face of [the fragrances]. It's a huge honour and I really identify with the values that the 'Man of Today' stands for. Life should be a journey of passion, honesty and integrity and be about having a greater awareness of your impact in the community and the people you interact with.''

Chris has shot a TV campaign with Nicolas Winding Refn for Hugo Boss and a print campaign with photographer Nathaniel Goldberg.

Both will launch globally in September.

Chris, 33, is not the only Hemsworth brother to front a fragrance campaign; two years ago his brother Liam, 27, was named as the face of Diesel's Only the Brave scent.

The 'Hunger Games' actor signed a deal to be the face of the fragrance in the print and TV campaign and it was the first time Diesel had chosen a celebrity to be the star of their adverts.

According to the label the brave one is known ''by his strength, his determination and most of all his ability to live life bravely on his own terms'' and the fashion company insisted the hunky actor embodies the message of the product.

Andrea Rosso, Diesel's creative director, said: ''I think that Liam embodies these qualities, I am happy to have him representing Only the Brave.''

Liam previously starred in an advertising campaign for British clothing brand Bench.