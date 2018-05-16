Chris Hemsworth has hinted that he will continue to play Thor.

The 34-year-old actor has seemingly confirmed he will reprise his role as the Marvel superhero for more movies, after it was revealed his contract will be up after 'Avengers 4', which is due for release in 2019.

Responding to the news that 'Avengers: Infinity War' had a huge opening weekend in China, Chris told fans on Instagram: ''It was the biggest superhero film opening ever. The film continues to smash records left right and center and, I've said it before and I'll say it again: it's all thanks to you guys.

''Thank you so much, everyone who continues to support these characters and the Marvel Universe. We're going to keep trying to crank them out for you, if you let us.''

Back in January, Chris admitted he would love to reprise his role as Thor again.

He said at the time: ''If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I'd love to. I also think there's an appetite for it now, or there's a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we've kind of broke the mould a bit. I've just, literally two days ago, finished 'Avengers 4' and that's my contract - my pre-existing contract is done now, so it's kind of like 'wow, that's it.'

''Two or three films ago I was like 'okay, a couple more'. I was enjoying it but I was like... I felt a little restricted. And after this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two 'Avengers, I feel like we've reinvented that character a number of times - even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don't get that opportunity often in a franchise. So I definitely feel a renewed sense of excitement and enthusiasm, and more so than ever, I think.''