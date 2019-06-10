Chris Hemsworth was ''full of anxiety'' about finding work early on in his career.

The 35-year-old hunk - who is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and will next be seen on screen as Agent H in the hotly-anticipated sci-fi blockbuster 'Men in Black: International' - has admitted that when he was starting out as an actor he wasn't ''true to himself'' and feels his ''fear'' influenced some of the choices he made.

Speaking to JackSepticEye, he said: ''I'd tell myself to relax, I found so much of my time early on was about trying to be who I thought I'd be, how to move and how to sound. I was never true to myself I think. I was full of anxiety about am I ever going to work again. I enjoyed it at times but I had a whole lot of fear. I'd give that young kid a cuddle and say, 'Don't worry about it. It's going to be alright'.''

Chris' 'Men in Black: International' co-star Tessa Thompson - who also starred alongside him as Valkyrie in the MCU - added: ''I still say that to myself''.

'The Cabin In The Woods' star went on to explain that although he still has ''fear and doubts'' about his career decisions, he finds it less ''suffocating and debilitating'' than he did in his younger years.

Chris - who is married to Spanish model-and-actress Elsa Pataky said: ''The thing is, we still ask the same question. You're still the same man of fear and doubt and all of that. It can be suffocating and debilitating at a certain age and often in your teen years, but the older you get it's a whole part of it.

''For me, that fear of doubt, I look at it as a motivator now rather than it smothers me.''