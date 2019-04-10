Chris Hemsworth is grateful his private photos weren't shared online after a delivery mishap saw the pictures - including some taken at Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding - sent to the wrong person.
Chris Hemsworth is grateful his private photos weren't shared online after a delivery mishap.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor was one of few guests at his brother Liam Hemsworth's December wedding to Miley Cyrus who was taking pictures and he later submitted the film to the store he ''regularly'' uses for developing - but they sent the images to another customer, Elvira Nordström.
The 21-year-old Swedish tourist quickly reached out to the actor on Instagram to warn him about the mix-up and Chris said she couldn't have been ''kinder'' about the error.
He said: ''I have an old film camera, and I get them developed regularly at this spot.
''I was at the wedding and I was one of the few people taking photos...
''[I put the film in] but they sent an email for the dropbox of these photos to the wrong person and this girl put [a message] on Instagram.
''Someone told me, I got a number and called her up and she couldn't have been kinder, she said don't worry, I'm not going to do anything with them.''
The 35-year-old star - who has India, six, and five-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky - joked he loves his camera because he's an ''old-fashioned hipster''.
Speaking on 'This Morning', he said: ''It's an old film camera I've had for years, it takes a better photo than a digital camera. [I'm an] old-fashioned hipster.''
Chris and his family moved out of Los Angeles back to his native Australia around five years ago and he thinks it is a much ''healthier'' place to raise a family.
He said: ''We moved back about five years ago, it was the best decision we've made, we had a great time in LA but it was pretty hectic once we had kids.
''My wife's from Spain, we looked at different places and we have a very different life to what we did before, donkeys and lizards and rabbits, all sorts of animals, a farm kinda lifestyle in a quiet little surf town as opposed to Hollywood.
''A healthier place in many regards.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...