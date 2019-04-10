Chris Hemsworth is grateful his private photos weren't shared online after a delivery mishap.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor was one of few guests at his brother Liam Hemsworth's December wedding to Miley Cyrus who was taking pictures and he later submitted the film to the store he ''regularly'' uses for developing - but they sent the images to another customer, Elvira Nordström.

The 21-year-old Swedish tourist quickly reached out to the actor on Instagram to warn him about the mix-up and Chris said she couldn't have been ''kinder'' about the error.

He said: ''I have an old film camera, and I get them developed regularly at this spot.

''I was at the wedding and I was one of the few people taking photos...

''[I put the film in] but they sent an email for the dropbox of these photos to the wrong person and this girl put [a message] on Instagram.

''Someone told me, I got a number and called her up and she couldn't have been kinder, she said don't worry, I'm not going to do anything with them.''

The 35-year-old star - who has India, six, and five-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky - joked he loves his camera because he's an ''old-fashioned hipster''.

Speaking on 'This Morning', he said: ''It's an old film camera I've had for years, it takes a better photo than a digital camera. [I'm an] old-fashioned hipster.''

Chris and his family moved out of Los Angeles back to his native Australia around five years ago and he thinks it is a much ''healthier'' place to raise a family.

He said: ''We moved back about five years ago, it was the best decision we've made, we had a great time in LA but it was pretty hectic once we had kids.

''My wife's from Spain, we looked at different places and we have a very different life to what we did before, donkeys and lizards and rabbits, all sorts of animals, a farm kinda lifestyle in a quiet little surf town as opposed to Hollywood.

''A healthier place in many regards.''