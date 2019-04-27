Chris Hemsworth has no idea if he will ever play Thor again.

The 35-year-old actor stars as the Norse god of thunder in 'Avengers: Endgame' and Chris admitted he doesn't know if the movie is his last as Thor.

Speaking to Variety's and iHeartMedia's new film podcast 'The Big Ticket', he said: ''There will come a day. Whether it's now or in the future, I don't know. ... Who knows what the sort of future holds. I don't know, there could be remakes, sequels, prequel -- who knows?''

Chris first starred as the Marvel superhero in the 2011 movie 'Thor' and has gone on to portray him in seven movies in total, including 'Endgame' and called the role even more special than a ''one in a lifetime'' opportunity.

He said: ''The people I met working on these films truly became family. It's not even once in a career, or once in a lifetime, it's sort of, I don't know, once in however many careers that something like this [happens].

''This has been a very nostalgic kind of vibe to this press tour and all of us quite often kind of pausing going, 'Wow, this will never happen again, not for us, and who knows if it will happen again in what generation.'

''I can keep talking about the kind of, how special it all is and the insanity of it but it's, I don't know, gratitude is something that I constantly feel about the whole experience.''

However, Chris recently admitted he will not miss Thor's ''uncomfortable'' outfit.

He said: ''The suit keeps changing it does and each time it's not a comfortable suit either it's the most heavy, awkwardly constructed piece of clothing you can imagine. Obviously there's a familiarity stepping back into the character but what's give me the most joy has been being able to recreate the character each time.

''And being able to show in particularly with 'Thor: Ragnarok' to kind of really totally shift the direction of where it was headed.''