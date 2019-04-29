Chris Hemsworth once carved his name into cement as a kid and never imagined he would get to use ''those skills'' on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star recalled the sweet childhood memory over the weekend, days after he and his castmates in the Marvel blockbuster received their sidewalk tributes in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actor- who portrays Thor - tweeted on Sunday (28.04.19): ''I remember many years ago carving my name into wet concrete on the sidewalk outside my grandmas place, little did I know that years on those skills would come in handy!''

''Honoured to share this moment with my Avenging mates on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.''

The 'Bad Times at the El Royale' star was joined by Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige in receiving the special honour.

Meanwhile, Chris recently admitted he has no idea if he will ever play the Norse god again.

He said: ''There will come a day. Whether it's now or in the future, I don't know. ... Who knows what the sort of future holds. I don't know, there could be remakes, sequels, prequel -- who knows?''

Chris first starred as the Marvel superhero in the 2011 movie 'Thor' and has gone on to portray him in seven movies in total, including 'Endgame' and called the role even more special than a ''one in a lifetime'' opportunity.

He said: ''The people I met working on these films truly became family. It's not even once in a career, or once in a lifetime, it's sort of, I don't know, once in however many careers that something like this [happens].

''This has been a very nostalgic kind of vibe to this press tour and all of us quite often kind of pausing going, 'Wow, this will never happen again, not for us, and who knows if it will happen again in what generation.'

''I can keep talking about the kind of, how special it all is and the insanity of it but it's, I don't know, gratitude is something that I constantly feel about the whole experience.''

However, Chris recently admitted he will not miss Thor's ''uncomfortable'' outfit.

He said: ''The suit keeps changing it does and each time it's not a comfortable suit either it's the most heavy, awkwardly constructed piece of clothing you can imagine. Obviously there's a familiarity stepping back into the character but what's give me the most joy has been being able to recreate the character each time.

''And being able to show in particularly with 'Thor: Ragnarok' to kind of really totally shift the direction of where it was headed.''