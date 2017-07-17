Chris Hemsworth says Charlize Theron ''scares the hell out of'' him.

The 33-year-old actor has praised his 'The Huntsman: Winter's War' co-star for being ''smart as hell'' and thinks she would be an excellent person to play the next James Bond as she ''embodies the strength and nobility and dignity and integrity'' the character needs.

He told W magazine: ''She scares the hell out of me and I think she can beat me up and most villains out there. She's embodies every sort of ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have.

''She's smart as hell. She's physically able. I worked with her on 'Snow White and the Huntsman'. Watching her in those fight scenes, doing it in high heels, by the way, and an eight foot long gown was even more impressive.''

Meanwhile, Charlize previously described Hollywood as ''caveman-like''.

She explained: ''I am ashamed that I'm part of an industry that has never allowed a woman to work with a budget higher [than Wonder Woman].

''That's so f***ing caveman-like. I am always hoping that this is the movie that's going to change it.''

And the blonde beauty previously claimed that attractive actresses are always being overlooked for ''meaty'' roles.

She explained: ''Jobs with real gravitas go to people that are physically right for them and that's the end of the story. How many roles are out there for the gorgeous, f***ing, gown-wearing eight-foot model? When meaty roles come through, I've been in the room and pretty people get turned away first.''