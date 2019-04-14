Chris Hemsworth has been cast in the 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' reboot.

The 35-year-old actor - who is best-known for starring as Thor in the Marvel superhero movies - has been added to the cast of Kevin Smith's upcoming comedy movie, which is a reboot of 2001's 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back'.

The new film will see the two main characters attempt to stop Hollywood from rebooting 'Bluntman and Chronic'.

Chris will appear in the film alongside a host of other big-name Hollywood stars, including Joe Manganiello, Rosario Dawson, and Jason Lee.

Meanwhile, Chris recently confessed he would ''love'' to play James Bond.

The actor admitted would relish the chance to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic character.

He said: ''I don't think you'll ever meet anyone who doesn't want to have a crack at James Bond. I'd love to do it.

''But that's up to so many elements and is way beyond myself; it's not one you can pitch yourself on to either. It's something that the community of Bond fans, Barbara Broccoli and the whole crew there agree on, and it has to be a very organic decision from them.

''There have been a lot of names thrown out there and a lot of brilliant people can tackle that one.''