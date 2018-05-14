Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky may be happily settled in Australia but they used to have an agreement not to make either of their home countries their base.
Chris Hemsworth has broken a ''pact'' he made when he first started dating Elsa Pataky.
The 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor and his Spanish wife relocated to his native Australia with their three children, India, six, and four-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, in 2015 but the move to Byron Bay had been ruled out during the early days of their relationship because the couple agreed not to take one another too far away from their families.
Elsa revealed: ''We always said when we met, I'd never make you live in Spain, and he would never make me live in Australia because our families are so far away from us.''
However, the 41-year-old actress insists the move was ''worth'' breaking the agreement because the family have a great life Down Under.
She added to Yahoo! Be: ''I love it and it's the best place in the world. It's worth it.''
Meanwhile, though the couple have been married for over seven years, Chris recently admitted he has to ''pretend'' to understand his wife when she tells their children off in Spanish because he still hasn't got to grips with the language, unlike his kids.
He said: ''They're fluent in Spanish. I speak one sentence.
''I pretend to [understand] my wife will tell them off and it sounds like 'dghdghdgh' to my ear and I'm like, 'That's right... what did you tell them?'
''You'd think [it would be easy to learn]. When I hear the Spanish directed at me it's usually in pretty unfortunate, controversial, aggressive situations so I'm just thinking, 'What is she saying right now and what's my comeback?' When we're fighting basically. Which is never...''
While Elsa has been teaching their brood her language, Chris, 34, has been spending time teaching the kids how to surf.
He said: ''They surf, tiny little waves. Big surfboards make it easy. They love it and where we live is perfect to do that, they're water babies.''
