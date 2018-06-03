Chris Hemsworth says 2019's 'Avengers 4' will be ''even more shocking'' than 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
The 34-year-old actor stars as hammer-wielding God Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and has teased that whilst the events of the most recent ensemble movie - which was released last month - were definitely ''shocking'', the script for the next one takes it to a whole new level.
He said: ''If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely. That's what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique - not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.''
And Chris admits he's ''even more excited'' about the upcoming movie - which is slated for a 2019 release - than he was for 'Infinity War', and says the ''whole experience'' of playing Thor in the franchise has been ''incredible''.
During an interview for Esquire magazine, he added: ''The second one I'm probably even more excited about. Just for people to see. I just think it's another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I've loved the fact that there's been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear - that they'd run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.''
The 'Avengers' movie series also stars the likes of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, and Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk.
Meanwhile, Chris previously teased he would be playing Thor again in the future, despite his contract coming to an end after 2019's 'Avengers 4'.
He told fans on Instagram: ''It was the biggest superhero film opening ever. The film continues to smash records left right and centre and, I've said it before and I'll say it again: it's all thanks to you guys.
''Thank you so much, everyone who continues to support these characters and the Marvel Universe. We're going to keep trying to crank them out for you, if you let us.''
