Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon's wives have matching tattoos.

Elsa Pataky has revealed that she and Luciana Damon have become so close after meeting through their husbands that they recently decided to get the same inking.

She told PEOPLE: ''The [Damons] came here for Christmas and we were all together and it was a really inspirational time. We created a lot of things and a lot of ideas. A few friends, we got together and we felt like we had to have something to remind us of those great moments we stayed together, and we decided to get a little tattoo [of three dots on their pinkies] all together and we say 'We'll have to do one every year.'''

Spanish model and actress Elsa, 41, also loves that she and Luciana can speak Spanish together.

She said: ''Matt] is an amazing dad and an amazing person, he's so easy. And his wife is Argentinian so we speak Spanish. So for me it's a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We've become very good friends.''

And Elsa loves spending time with the Damons because they can do lots of family friendly things.

She explained: ''Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I'm even more a fan of his wife. They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with the kids, so it's easier to do things with people that understand you. And they're very adventurous too, so we were just on holiday in Costa Rica. We told them about it and they went and loved it and then we went together and had a great time and we've become really really good friends.''