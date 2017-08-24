Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges are in talks to star in 'Bad Times at the El Royale'.

The duo are set to team up with filmmaker Drew Goddard - who directed Chris in the 2012 flick 'Cabin In The Woods' - for the new thriller, which is set to begin shooting in January.

Along with directing the movie, Goddard wrote the script and is also producing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Few details are available about the movie, except that it is set in the 1960s at a dilapidated hotel called El Royale, near Lake Tahoe in California and will feature a cast of ''shady'' characters.

Meanwhile, Chris is currently preparing for the release of the 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

The third standalone movie follows the Asgardian God (Chris Hemsworth) who joins forces once again with Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to stop the evil Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying Asgard and the rest of the universe.

The film -due for release in October - will explain why Thor and The Hulk were absent from the 2016 semi-Avengers movie 'Captain America: Civil War' and will tie in to the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

It has a running time of 100 minutes, making it the shortest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but director Taika Waititi said people will still feel ''exhausted'' by the end of the motion picture.

He said: ''It's not gonna be a very, very long film.

''I think stories are better when you leave them wanting more, and this film moves at a clip, it's got stuff happening all the time.

''I think people are still gonna feel exhausted by the end, they've been on this big journey and stuff, so I don't think we need the film to be three hours.''