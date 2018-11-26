Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky don't rely on nannies to look after their children.

The couple have daughter India, six, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, four, and despite their hectic schedules, they have a parenting pact which means one of them is always around to look after the brood, so they don't have to reply on external help.

Speaking on Australia's 'Today' show, Elsa, 42, said: I think it is important for us, for one of us to be there. I don't think I'd be able to work if [Chris] didn't have the time to be with them ... He's such a good dad.''

Elsa's comments come after 'Bad Times at the El Royale' actor Chris recently claimed that parenting is much more ''difficult'' than he was expecting.

When asked the biggest challenge he's faced in his life, the 35-year-old star said: ''Having children! It's much more difficult than you think it's going to be. You have to change your thinking and be completely there for them.

''But they have also taught me what real love is and what true responsibility means.''

While parenting has made Chris less selfish, he doesn't feel the changes he's made have been ''sacrifices''.

He added: ''Your life becomes more focused and you don't have time to get distracted by unimportant things any more.

''You become a lot less selfish and suddenly you're thinking almost exclusively in terms of creating the best possible life for your wife and children.

''But I don't feel as though I'm giving up anything or making any sacrifices.

''I had my share of wild times when I was younger and that kind of stuff was never that interesting to me anyway.

''When I met Elsa, I was very comfortable with the idea that she was someone I wanted to share my life with and build something for the future.''