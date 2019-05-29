Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky ''butt heads'' in their romance because they're both ''pretty damn stubborn''.
Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky ''butt heads'' in their romance because they're both ''pretty damn stubborn''.
The 35-year-old actor has been married to Elsa since 2010, and has said that whilst there's ''nothing'' that annoys him about his spouse, the pair do tend to have disagreements because neither of them will budge on their opinions.
He said: ''I can be pretty damn stubborn, so can she, which is probably where we tend to butt heads occasionally. But we've done pretty well to still be trucking along quite nicely, all things considered. We both have strong opinions and also both have a great amount of enthusiasm for what we believe in.''
The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor has daughter India, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with Elsa, and has joked that although he believes he's the ''perfect'' husband, he says Elsa would have a ''long list'' of things that annoy her about him.
He added: ''What annoys her about me? Probably if I surf a little long or stay out a little late from time to time. But that's usually because of traffic! What would annoy her? I'm perfect, nothing. But I can't wait for you to ask her that question. She'll give you a long list of things!''
But Chris doesn't have that same long list for 42-year-old model Elsa, as he refused to dish on her negative traits because he wants to stay on her good side.
Speaking to News.com.au, he said: ''Well, if she's reading this, 'nothing annoys me about her!' I gotta make sure there is a place for me in the bed when I get back home.''
Although nothing about his spouse annoys the 'Thor' star, Elsa did recently admit he gets ''really embarrassed'' when she tells their brood off in public, because she's so ''loud''.
She said: ''Everybody here, when they tell off their kids, they're like [whispering] but we are totally opposite.
''We are loud and sometimes Chris gets really embarrassed. He's like, 'Stop it, everyone's looking at us.' ''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...