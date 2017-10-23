Chris Hemsworth accepts he has to be active on social media if he wants to maintain his status as a bankable leading man.

The 34-year-old Australian actor is one of Hollywood's biggest stars thanks to his portrayal of superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with him once again reprising his role in new movie 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

Even though Chris - who has also appeared in the 'Ghostbusters' reboot, 'Snow White and the Huntsman' and 'In the Heart of the Sea' - is famous across the globe he accepts that he has to be online on his Twitter and Instagram accounts to promote his projects because he knows the studios are watching and like stars who engage on social media with fans.

Speaking to Prestige Hong Kong magazine, he said: ''I think in this line of work there's a certain requirement from studios nowadays, they realise the impact it can have on the release of a movie and so on. I don't deny that I feel I have to do my part in that sense, and it's a great platform to promote movies and connect with your fans ... But I try to not be on it that much, I do what I need to do to keep it ticking, but I don't place too much importance on it.''

Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky have three children, five-year-old daughter India and three-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan, and the hunk admits he will actively police his kids' social media accounts when they are old enough to be on it because he thinks it can be harmful to young people.

He said: ''I'm very wary of it and it does make me nervous, having kids ... With my kids, I would be wary about them using it; if it's just a way to connect with your friends then great, but if it becomes a source of how your happiness meter is going to be swayed with less likes or more likes or comments or so on, I think there's a real danger and it's a real trap ... The technology has moved so fast that I think we're all still chasing our tails and figuring out what the larger impact it's going to have is. But I don't want to bury my head in the sand and ignore it all, you've got to move with the times.''