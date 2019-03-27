Even though Chris Evans has made his name as Marvel superhero Captain America in 10 MCU films his favourite hero as a child was DC Comics' Batman.
Even though the 37-year-old actor has starred as Captain America in 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe films, growing up he was a big fan of Michael Keaton's portrayal of The Caped Crusader in two Tim Burton films and added that he'll probably ''get in trouble'' for admitting his affinity for the DC Comics hero.
When asked by a fan in a Q&A with The Hollywood Reporter who is favourite superhero was as a child, he said: ''I wasn't that cool - I was more into cartoons like Bugs Bunny and Looney Tunes, things like that, I'll say Batman. I probably shouldn't say that - it's DC, I'm gonna get in trouble! But those Michael Keaton movies, those were pretty big, so yeah I'll say, Batman.''
The 'Avengers: Infinity War' star also revealed that his favourite scene from the MCU film series is a fight scene from 'Captain America: The Winter Solider' and explained that the sequence was his first time working with Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo - who have directed several films in the MCU - and he felt as though his character was ''on his own'' for the first time.
He said: ''I'm partial to that fight scene in the elevator. That was the first scene we shot in the second Captain America movie. It was my first time working with the Russos. It was the first time where it felt like Cap was kind of on his own. The first Cap movie, it felt like everyone was really holding my hand. And the first Avengers movie, I just did my best to not get in the way.''
