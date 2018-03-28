Chris Evans will ''miss everything'' about playing Captain America.

The 36-year-old actor has starred as the superhero character since 2011's 'Captain America: The First Avenger' and Chris - who is expected to depart the role following the release of Avengers 4 - has admitted he will miss everything about the part.

He said: ''I'll miss everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it's not just the character, it's the people - the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I'll miss a lot.''

However, Chris refused to confirm or deny rumours he would be leaving the Marvel franchise soon.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''Well, you know, my contract is over, so that's as far as I know.''

Meanwhile, Chris previously revealed he wanted to depart his Captain America role before he was axed.

Speaking about playing Captain America in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' and next year's fourth film, he said: ''You want to get off the train before they push you off.''

Evans filmed the two Marvel movies back-to-back last year and he also admitted he expects the upcoming autumn re-shoots to mark the end of his tenure in the red, white and blue superhero suit.

The Hollywood star's comments come after his Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr. - who plays Iron Man in the 'Avengers' movies - admitted he is going to feel lost when Evans departs the role.

He said: ''I feel like my instinct would be to bust his jaw. All I know is that there's something about being on camera with Evans. I hate to say it, but I don't know what I'm gonna do when he's not Cap anymore. I look at him and think this is the truest, most down moral psychology I've ever seen and then they go, 'Cut!' and Chris is like, 'Hey buddy, I gotta get out of here'. I'm like, 'You wanna go to dinner?' 'Nope'. 'OK. Love you. Love you, Cap. I mean, Chris.'''