Chris Evans ''really wants kids''.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star is currently believed to be single following his 2018 split from Jenny Slate - whom he first dated in 2016 before splitting the following year, and getting back together again a few months later - but has expressed a wish to settle down and start a family soon.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' about his bond with his dog, Dodger - whom he adopted in 2015 - he said: ''Dogs are just so good and so pure. A weird, little door unlocks inside of you, this new level of empathy ... in a weird way, that type of empathy permeates so many aspects of your life ... You know, I think it actually unlocks a little bit, as I imagine having children will, I really want kids too.''

Chris, 38, also previously spoke about wanting children earlier this year, after watching several of his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) co-stars - including Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner - welcome kids into their own lives in recent years.

He said: ''But honestly, I really want kids, and between Hemmy [Chris Hemsworth], Scarlett and [Jeremy] Renner, it's been really cool watching them turn into parents and watching them be parents. It's nice watching your friends evolve and go on that journey.''

The news comes as the 'Knives Out' actor previously opened up about his bachelor lifestyle, and admitted he still wants to have time to do his own things when he's in a relationship, describing himself as an ''autonomous guy''.

He explained: ''I'm the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favourite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I'm with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.''