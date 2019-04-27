Chris Evans would love to have children.

The 37-year-old actor can't wait to have a family one day and is excited for the time when he can ''carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees'' with his future kids.

He said: ''I really want kids. Yeah, I do. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s**t like that.''

And the 'Avengers: Endgame' star also opened up about the constant speculation surrounding his love life.

He added to Men's Journal magazine: ''I think she may have even, at first. But then she was just like, 'Man, you're not like what I thought you were going to be.' I can speak fluent bro, but I don't consider myself one. I wear a hat, and I drink beer, and I like sports. But I was a big theatre dork in high school, you know what I mean?''

Chris previously admitted he doesn't like to be suffocated by a relationship, describing himself as an ''autonomous guy''.

He said: ''I'm the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things. ''I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I'm with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.''