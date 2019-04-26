Chris Evans ''really wants kids'' after watching his 'Avengers: Endgame' co-stars become ''parents''.

The 37-year-actor - who is currently single - has enjoyed watching his Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues, including Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, ''evolve'' and ''go on'' to welcome children into their lives.

And Chris - who has completed his Marvel movie contract that started with his 2011 debut in 'Captain America: The First Avenger' - has revealed that he would love to experience becoming a father himself.

Opening up to PEOPLE, Evans said: ''But honestly, I really want kids, and between Hemmy [Chris], Scarlett and Renner, it's been really cool watching them turn into parents and watching them be parents. It's nice watching your friends evolve and go on that journey.''

This news comes as the action hero previously opened up about his bachelor lifestyle and admitted he still wants to have time to do his own things when he's in a relationship, describing himself as an ''autonomous guy''.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: ''I'm the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favourite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I'm with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.''

Chris was previously in a relationship with his 'Gifted' co-star Jenny Slate but the couple split up in March 2018.

Despite their break-up, the Hollywood hunk admitted he would be ''endlessly grateful'' for having met Jenny, 37, and insisted she will always be part of his life.

He said: ''You find that you cannot help to have respect for her. You spend five minutes with her and you cannot find something bad to say about her if you tried. You know, relationships are tricky, there are lot of moving pieces. But I am endlessly grateful for having met her. She will be in my life always.''