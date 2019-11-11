Chris Evans is ''always looking for a way out'' of acting.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star has said that whilst he loves his career, he goes through cycles of wanting to walk away from Hollywood ''every couple of months'', and has been considering a career change for several decades.

He said: ''Every couple of months, I decide I'm done acting. This has been my thing for decades now. I'm always looking for a way out, but I do love it.''

The 38-year-old star made a name for himself with breakout roles in 'Not Another Teen Movie' in 2001, and 'Fantastic Four' in 2005.

And after a successful run on the big screen as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Chris' latest role is in upcoming limited series 'Defending Jacob', which will air on Apple TV+.

Chris believes the future of acting is in ''innovative'' television shows and streaming service series, as he says filmmaking can become ''stale'' after a while.

Speaking to Scarlett Johansson as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, he added: ''I think TV right now, those creative minds are given a bit more freedom. It feels like movies sometimes get inundated with studio notes, and all of a sudden, what was once an original idea becomes boiled down to the lowest common denominator, and then you have no one's favourite movie but everyone's lukewarm movie. I think that's why people may be turning away, and looking to things like streaming service shows that actually are innovative.

''After a while, the process of filmmaking does get stale. You just want to try and find a new way into what has become very familiar. I think what I was hunting for was that prolonged period of time within a scene, thinking it would allow this liberation. It couldn't have been more to the contrary. When you're onstage, it's just like, 'Man!' because you have so much to remember.''