Chris Evans is ''always looking for a way out'' of acting, as he says he goes through cycles of wanting to walk away from Hollywood ''every couple of months''.
Chris Evans is ''always looking for a way out'' of acting.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' star has said that whilst he loves his career, he goes through cycles of wanting to walk away from Hollywood ''every couple of months'', and has been considering a career change for several decades.
He said: ''Every couple of months, I decide I'm done acting. This has been my thing for decades now. I'm always looking for a way out, but I do love it.''
The 38-year-old star made a name for himself with breakout roles in 'Not Another Teen Movie' in 2001, and 'Fantastic Four' in 2005.
And after a successful run on the big screen as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Chris' latest role is in upcoming limited series 'Defending Jacob', which will air on Apple TV+.
Chris believes the future of acting is in ''innovative'' television shows and streaming service series, as he says filmmaking can become ''stale'' after a while.
Speaking to Scarlett Johansson as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, he added: ''I think TV right now, those creative minds are given a bit more freedom. It feels like movies sometimes get inundated with studio notes, and all of a sudden, what was once an original idea becomes boiled down to the lowest common denominator, and then you have no one's favourite movie but everyone's lukewarm movie. I think that's why people may be turning away, and looking to things like streaming service shows that actually are innovative.
''After a while, the process of filmmaking does get stale. You just want to try and find a new way into what has become very familiar. I think what I was hunting for was that prolonged period of time within a scene, thinking it would allow this liberation. It couldn't have been more to the contrary. When you're onstage, it's just like, 'Man!' because you have so much to remember.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Brooke Dalton is a young married woman from Boston with enough problems in her life...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
All the creatures of the animal kingdom are called to a meeting, only to receive...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...