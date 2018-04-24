Chris Evans snuck a full 'Avengers: Infinity War' script home.

The 36-year-old actor - who plays Captain America in the Marvel franchise - has revealed he took home one of the scripts for the hotly-anticipated movie, despite the high level of security attached to them to avoid spoilers being leaked to fans.

He told Good Morning America: ''They let me read it, but you gotta get fussy. The level of secrecy has only increased over the years, so worried about leaks. So, you have kind of put your foot down and say, 'Give me the script,' ... I took one home. You're not supposed to, but I took one home. This is actually going to get me in trouble.'''

The directors Anthony and Joe Russo have gone to great lengths to keep details of their latest effort under wraps, including giving Tom Holland - who plays Spider-Man in the movie - a fake script.

Joe explained: ''Tom's had a couple of slip-ups in the past, he's on the black list now. We wrote fake scripts, we wrote a really fake script for Tom Holland.''

Tom wasn't allowed to take a look at the full script over fears of spoilers being released.

He shared: ''I wasn't allowed to read the script because I have a tendency to tell people what's in it, so I have no idea what's going on or what the film is about. Most of time I was acting a scene with a tennis ball and when I asked who it was supposed to be they wouldn't tell me so I started ringing round cast members and doing my own research to try and work it out!''

However, Tom's co-star Benedict Cumberbatch - who plays Doctor Strange - is one of few 'Avengers: Infinity War' stars who's been trusted with the film's entire script.

He explained: ''I was allowed to read the whole script so I do know what is happening, but I can't tell you about it. What I can say is that I am helping the world and worlds beyond it - potentially.''