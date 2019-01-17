Hollywood star Chris Evans has been cast in the Netflix film 'The Devil All the Time'.
The 37-year-old actor - who is best-known for playing Captain America in the Marvel movies - has been added to the star-studded cast of the Antonio Campos-directed film, which is written by Antonio and Paulo Campos.
The project - which is being produced by Randall Poster, Ninestories' Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, and Max Born - will also star the likes of Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen.
'The Devil All the Time' has been described as a ''mid-western gothic involving a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff in a story told across two decades''.
However, the team behind the project has not revealed when the movie is due to start filming or where the shoot will take place.
Meanwhile, Chris previously revealed he is giving up the role of Captain America after eight years.
After he finished shooting the fourth 'Avengers' movie, the actor tweeted to say that playing the character has been ''an honour''.
Chris - who first starred as Captain America in 2011 - wrote: ''Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. (sic)''
