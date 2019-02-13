Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in the past-lives drama 'Infinite' based on D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel,The Reincarnationist Papers.
Chris Evans is set to star in past-lives drama 'Infinite'.
The 37-year-old actor is reportedly in talks to star in the mystery film helmed by Antoine Fuqua for Paramount Pictures and penned by John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr who are adapting D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel, The Reincarnationist Papers, according to Deadline.
The project is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures, and John Zaozirny. Rafi Crohn is the executive producer.
The original novel introduces readers to the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives and a troubled young man who becomes haunted by memories of two past lives after joining their ranks.
Chris is has been added to the star-studded cast of the Antonio Campos-directed Netflix film 'The Devil All The Time' with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen and will also be starring in the murder mystery 'Knives Out' with Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and Michael Shannon.
The Marvel star will next be seen as Captain America in Disney-Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame', however the star previously revealed he is giving up the superhero role after eight years.
After he finished shooting the fourth 'Avengers' movie, the actor tweeted to say that playing the character has been ''an honour''.
Chris - who first starred as Captain America in 2011 - wrote: ''Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.''
