Chris Evans is set to narrate upcoming IMAX documentary 'Superpower Dogs'.

The 37-year-old actor will voice the forthcoming movie which is due for release in March and takes audiences on an immersive adventure to experience life-saving moments from some of the world's most amazing dogs and the 'Captain America' star insisted that as a ''proud dog owner'' he is ''really happy'' to be part of the project.

In a statement, Chris said: ''I am really happy to be part of 'Superpower Dogs', I am a proud dog owner and completely understand the connection that humans have with these remarkable animals.

''I love the way this film highlights incredible working dogs who utilize their real-life superpowers to help and protect people.''

The film will follow six real life dog heroes and their human companions as some compete against natural disasters such as brave earthquakes and avalanches while others attempt to save other, endangered, species of animals such as rhinos and elephants while others loyally serve alongside people with special needs.

Daniel Ferguson, the writer and director of the project, added: ''There is no greater talent to narrate 'Superpower Dogs' than Chris Evans, Chris' genuine love and respect for dogs really comes through in a way that highlights their abilities, intelligence and heroism.''

Mars Petcare is the exclusive presenting sponsor of 'Superpower Dogs', as the film aligns with the company's purpose of 'A Better World For Pets' by spotlighting the amazing true stories of dogs with extraordinary abilities.

Chris found his rescue pup Dodger at a shelter while filming the 2017 drama comedy 'Gifted' and often shares adorable pictures and videos of his pet on social media.