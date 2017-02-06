Chris Evans was overcome with joy when the New England Patriots pulled off a Super Bowl win on Sunday (05Feb17).
The Captain America: Civil War actor attended the match at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas when the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime, at the National Football League (NFL) showdown.
And Chris couldn't contain his excitement at the victory in a message posted to his 4.9 million Twitter followers at the conclusion of the nail-biting match.
"OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW (ENGLAND) PATRIOTS!!!!" he wrote.
Chris, a football fan since childhood, later tweeted a video of his ecstatic reaction to the Patriots' win, with the footage showing him jumping and screaming as his team scored.
"I definitely kept my cool when we scored in OT (overtime) to win the game," the 35-year-old actor joked.
But victory wasn't assured earlier in the game, and Chris and his Snowpiercer co-star and Atlanta Falcons fan, Octavia Spencer, engaged in some friendly banter on Twitter when her team had an early lead.
"Hey @ChrisEvans is there a score yet on the game? Just curious. #AtlantaFalcons," she wrote. Chris later replied, "You better be careful. We make half time adjustments better than anyone in the league!!"
Footage of a joyful Gisele Bundchen, wife of Patriots player Tom Brady, was also shared online by the NFL.
Actor Zac Efron praised the game as one of the best he's ever seen, writing on Twitter, "Life is a game of inches! Greatest comeback in Super Bowl history."
And talk show host Ellen Degeneres showed her support for both teams, congratulating them on a well fought contest.
"That comeback was crazier than a movie. Congrats to both teams on an amazing game. Unreal," she tweeted.
Mary is a bright and happy little girl who lives with her uncle, Frank; he...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Brooke Dalton is a young married woman from Boston with enough problems in her life...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
All the creatures of the animal kingdom are called to a meeting, only to receive...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
In a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly ice age has taken over the Earth, there...
This is the Marvel movie that divides the fans from the casual filmgoers, as the...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...