Former MCU star Chris Evans is unsure whether he'd reprise the role of Captain America in the future after the character's perfect send-off in 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Chris Evans admits a Captain America comeback would be tough to pull off in the right way.
The 38-year-old actor took on the role of the iconic comic book superhero in 11 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before bringing his run to an end in 'Avengers: Endgame' last year, and while he won't rule out a return one day, the star isn't sure it would work.
Speaking to former MCU co-star Scarlett Johansson for Variety's Actor on Actors issue, he said: ''[Would I come back] to Marvel? You never say never. I love the character. I don't know...
''It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either. There are other things that I'm working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey.
''If you're going to revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together.''
Evans admitted he feels ''very protective'' of the way the film brought Steve Rodgers' story to an end, and he wouldn't want to ''sour'' the send-off.
He added: ''It'd be a shame to sour that,'' he says. ''I'm very protective of it. It was such a precious time, and jumping onto the movie was a terrifying prospect to me. ''I said no a bunch of times, and there's a million and one ways it could have gone wrong. It almost feels like maybe we should let this one sit.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Brooke Dalton is a young married woman from Boston with enough problems in her life...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
All the creatures of the animal kingdom are called to a meeting, only to receive...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...