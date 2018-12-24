Chris Evans urged his listeners not to cry as he said goodbye to BBC Radio 2 on Christmas Eve (24.12.18).

The 52-year-old presenter kicked off the week with an emotional farewell to his 'Breakfast Show' after eight years, and while he struggled to fight back his own tears he told his fans not to be too sad over his departure.

Speaking on air, he said: ''It is sad. It's a sad day today. But it is also an exciting day for everyone. You've got to turn the pages sometimes.

''If you wait for other people to turn them it might never happen, you know what I am saying? Please don't shed too many tears during our final morning.''

Later in his final broadcast, Chris sounded choked up as he thanked both the BBC and his own ''superb agent Michael'', along with the crew who worked on the show.

He added: ''Thank you for everything. Thank you the BBC for supporting me and trusting me with the microphones. All that amazing music right here in Sir Terry's studio.

''Thank you to everyone who has ever produced the show or had anything to do with the stellar content I have been gifted.

''Thanks you for my superb agent Michael - we've been together longer than any of our marriages. There have been five. Without his love and loyalty I wouldn't actually be here now. I love you all.''

Back in September, Chris confirmed his plans to step down from his role and confirmed plans for a ''brand new adventure''.

He said at the time: ''Some of us are mountain climbers and if you get to the top of your favourite mountain and you stay there, you're just an observer.

''And I've got to keep climbing so I'm going to go and go again and start up on a brand new adventure. And I've loved it here, every second and I don't want this to be it. I'm 52, it's brilliant, it's never been more current.''

Chris has been at the station for 13 years and took over the morning segment - which regularly attracts nine million listeners - from Sir Terry Wogan in 2010, and he will be replaced in the new year by Zoe Ball.