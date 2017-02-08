Chris Evans has split from Jenny Slate.

The 'Captain America: Civil War' star and the 34-year-old comedienne and actress have reportedly called time on their romance after nine months together.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends.''

The pair had kept their romance largely under wraps during the time they were dating but Jenny once confessed Chris was her ''dream boyfriend''.

She said at the time: ''It's kind of like I got my dream seventh grade boyfriend. We didn't know each other growing up, but we grew up about half an hour away from each other. We've been friends for a while, and, yeah.''

The pair happily posed on the red carpet together at a number of events including Jenny's movie 'The Secret Life of Pets' last summer where she admitted it was lovely to have someone there who ''knows'' how premieres work and understands the demands of her job.

Speaking about having Chris along to support her at the premiere, she said: ''I haven't really had a large premiere before, so it's nice to have someone who knows how it goes.''

Meanwhile, Chris previously opened up about his ideal woman.

Asked if he'd prefer a woman to send him a picture of her breasts, bottom or face, he said: ''I'm way, way, way more of an ass man, clearly more of an ass man. Just so everyone knows. I like butts. [So] I guess a butt pic ...

''I would probably ask for her number at first. But let's say we met at 10, and I left the bar at 11 and I sent her a text at 11:30 saying, 'Hey, it was great to meet you.' And she responds, 'Yeah, you too.' And at 3 a.m. there's another text [from her], right away it's a little bit of a bummer.''