Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have reportedly ended their romance after nine months together.
Chris Evans has split from Jenny Slate.
The 'Captain America: Civil War' star and the 34-year-old comedienne and actress have reportedly called time on their romance after nine months together.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends.''
The pair had kept their romance largely under wraps during the time they were dating but Jenny once confessed Chris was her ''dream boyfriend''.
She said at the time: ''It's kind of like I got my dream seventh grade boyfriend. We didn't know each other growing up, but we grew up about half an hour away from each other. We've been friends for a while, and, yeah.''
The pair happily posed on the red carpet together at a number of events including Jenny's movie 'The Secret Life of Pets' last summer where she admitted it was lovely to have someone there who ''knows'' how premieres work and understands the demands of her job.
Speaking about having Chris along to support her at the premiere, she said: ''I haven't really had a large premiere before, so it's nice to have someone who knows how it goes.''
Meanwhile, Chris previously opened up about his ideal woman.
Asked if he'd prefer a woman to send him a picture of her breasts, bottom or face, he said: ''I'm way, way, way more of an ass man, clearly more of an ass man. Just so everyone knows. I like butts. [So] I guess a butt pic ...
''I would probably ask for her number at first. But let's say we met at 10, and I left the bar at 11 and I sent her a text at 11:30 saying, 'Hey, it was great to meet you.' And she responds, 'Yeah, you too.' And at 3 a.m. there's another text [from her], right away it's a little bit of a bummer.''
The rapper has once again hit out at the new President.
Her world tour is announced following her Super Bowl LI performance.
The singer plays Mia Grey in the second part of the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.
They couldn't have picked a better pair for this legendary song.
Mary is a bright and happy little girl who lives with her uncle, Frank; he...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Brooke Dalton is a young married woman from Boston with enough problems in her life...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
All the creatures of the animal kingdom are called to a meeting, only to receive...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
In a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly ice age has taken over the Earth, there...
This is the Marvel movie that divides the fans from the casual filmgoers, as the...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...