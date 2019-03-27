Chris Evans doesn't like to be suffocated by a relationship.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star - who is currently single - has opened up about his bachelor lifestyle and admitted he still wants to have time to do his own things when he's in a relationship, describing himself as an ''autonomous guy''.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, he said: ''I'm the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things. ''I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I'm with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.''

The 37-year-old star also revealed he has ''chilled out'' when it comes to smoking marijuana after explaining how he had some ''strange connections'' when he was living with other aspiring actors in Hollywood's Oakwood Apartments complex in Toluca Lake.

He added: ''You know, I've chilled out on weed. I used to love it, but now I think it's the one thing that gets in my way. It zaps your motivation.

''I think apathy kind of bleeds in, and you start to think, 'Well, I'm not apathetic, I just don't feel like doing that.' And it's like, no -- you would feel like doing that if you weren't stoned. And, you know--I'm 37. I can't be smoking weed all the time. That's crazy.''

Meanwhile, movie star Chris - who has starred as Captain America in 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe films - recently admitted that growing up, his favourite superhero was actually Batman, although he was ''more into cartoons'' at the time.

He said: ''I wasn't that cool - I was more into cartoons like Bugs Bunny and Looney Tunes, things like that, I'll say Batman. I probably shouldn't say that - it's DC, I'm gonna get in trouble! But those Michael Keaton movies, those were pretty big, so yeah I'll say, Batman.''