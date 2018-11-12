Chris Evans is among the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars that have paid tribute to Stan Lee, after he passed away on Monday (12.11.18).
The 95-year-old comic book legend - who is known for creating or co-creating many of the most famous Marvel superheroes - passed away in hospital on Monday (12.10.18) and several Hollywood stars have taken to social media to honour the late icon.
Chris, who plays Captain America in his own line of movies, as well as in the 'Avengers' ensemble movies, wrote on Twitter: ''There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! (sic)''
Whilst Ryan Reynolds - who plays Deadpool - wrote: ''Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. (sic)''
Jamie Chung, who voiced the character of Go Go in Disney animated movie 'Big Hero 6' - which was loosely based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name, and featured a cameo role from Stan as comic book fan Fred's dad - also tweeted: ''RIP Stan Lee. True legend. He spoke up against injustices through his stories; where good prevails over evil. It was an honor working for you. #stanlee (sic)''
And 'Iron Fist' actress Rosario Dawson said: ''Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! (sic)''
Even stars who aren't tied to the MCU gathered to pay their respects, with Seth Rogen, musician Gene Simmons, and TV presenter Piers Morgan all posting on Twitter to mourn Stan's passing.
Seth wrote: ''Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. (sic)''
Kiss rocker Gene added: ''Thank you for your imagination. A great mind.''
And Piers wrote: ''RIP Stan Lee, 95.
''The genius who gave the world so many wonderful comics.
''A Marvel of a man.''
