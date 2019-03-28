'Avengers: Endgame' star Chris Evans has joked Captain America will be killed by Robert Downey Jr.'s character Tony Stark in the upcoming movie.
Chris Evans joked Captain America will be killed by Tony Stark.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' star has avoided giving too much away before the highly anticipated next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is released next month, and he said it will be an emotional experience for viewers.
When the Hollywood Reporter joked that Evans only watched until his comic book alter ego dies, he quipped: ''Right, exactly.
''After I die by Tony's hand, I just said, 'You know what? I can't watch this'... It's hard. Seeing my own death.
''It's going to be a long movie, that's for sure. The first edit clocked in over three hours. My funeral's like an hour.''
Although he was joking about his character's death at the hands of Iron Man's billionaire alter ego - who is played by Robert Downey Jr. - Evans did admit he enjoyed what he has seen of the upcoming movie.
He said: ''It's a good one. It's a real good one. I saw, like, the first hour of it.''
And he also revealed that the first promotional trailer for the film ''is a visual spoiler'', even if viewers don't realise yet just how much has been given away with the teaser clip.
He added: ''I can't believe they even cut together a trailer, because so much of it is a visual spoiler. You'll see. A lot of the characters have - probably shouldn't have said that.''
The 37-year-old actor first took on the title role of Steve Rodgers' heroic alter ego in 'Captain America: The First Avenger', and has gone onto make eight further appearances across the MCU, with 'Endgame' - set to hit screens on April 26 - marking his 10th.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Brooke Dalton is a young married woman from Boston with enough problems in her life...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
All the creatures of the animal kingdom are called to a meeting, only to receive...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...