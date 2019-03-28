Chris Evans joked Captain America will be killed by Tony Stark.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star has avoided giving too much away before the highly anticipated next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is released next month, and he said it will be an emotional experience for viewers.

When the Hollywood Reporter joked that Evans only watched until his comic book alter ego dies, he quipped: ''Right, exactly.

''After I die by Tony's hand, I just said, 'You know what? I can't watch this'... It's hard. Seeing my own death.

''It's going to be a long movie, that's for sure. The first edit clocked in over three hours. My funeral's like an hour.''

Although he was joking about his character's death at the hands of Iron Man's billionaire alter ego - who is played by Robert Downey Jr. - Evans did admit he enjoyed what he has seen of the upcoming movie.

He said: ''It's a good one. It's a real good one. I saw, like, the first hour of it.''

And he also revealed that the first promotional trailer for the film ''is a visual spoiler'', even if viewers don't realise yet just how much has been given away with the teaser clip.

He added: ''I can't believe they even cut together a trailer, because so much of it is a visual spoiler. You'll see. A lot of the characters have - probably shouldn't have said that.''

The 37-year-old actor first took on the title role of Steve Rodgers' heroic alter ego in 'Captain America: The First Avenger', and has gone onto make eight further appearances across the MCU, with 'Endgame' - set to hit screens on April 26 - marking his 10th.